Josh Giddey's Message to OKC Thunder Star Goes Viral Before Game 4
While Josh Giddey may no longer be a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, it's clear that he's still beloved by all of his former teammates.
Giddey has gone on record all playoffs stating that he wants the OKC Thunder to win it all, and that hasn't changed as his former teammates are in the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers.
Before the Thunder faced off in Game 4 against the Pacers, Giddey uploaded a video sending a cute goodnight message to former teammate Jaylin Williams.
"I was just calling to say goodnight," Giddey said sheepishly. "I know it's late there, I know you've got a big game coming up, I'm saying goodnight. Have a good sleep. Sweet dreams."
To no one's surprise, Williams laughed at Giddey's message, telling him to "get off" his phone. It's clear that no matter how much time has passed by, the young OKC Thunder stars remain close with Giddey.
While Giddey may not be in the NBA Finals himself, he'll still have very exciting summer during the 2025 free agency.
Giddey is currently on a four-year, $27 million contract that is set to expire at the end of this season. Many are expecting him to receive a five-year, $150 million contract, but whether Chicago gives it remains the big question.
NBA free agency officially begins on July 6 at 12:01 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Lonzo Ball Urges Knicks to Hire Ex-Warriors Coach
Latest Report on Knicks' Interest in Bulls Coach Billy Donovan
Dwyane Wade Reveals Challenge to Tyrese Haliburton for NBA Finals Game 3