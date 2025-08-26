Josh Giddey's Two-Word Reaction to Viral Play in Lakers-Bulls
The Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks ended last season tied with the same record at 39-43, as the Mavericks won the coin toss to receive slightly higher odds at the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft lottery. Both teams were outside the Top 10 in odds, but luckily for the Mavericks, they shot all they way up to the first-overall pick to select Cooper Flagg.
Looking back on the season for the Bulls, there are plenty of games that can be pointed to that could've gone the other way, meaning that one result was the difference between Chicago landing the first pick and the 12th pick. One game stands standout among the rest, and that was March 27th against the Los Angeles Lakers.
With Luka Doncic already settled in with the Lakers following the major blockbuster deal, the Bulls hosted them at the United Center. Coming off three-straight wins, the Bulls put the ball in the hands of red-hot Josh Giddey to end the game, and he finished it with some flair.
Pulling up from the logo, Giddey nailed a game-winning three to shock the crowd at the United Center.
Recently, Giddey took some time to reminisce on the play, sharing a two-word reaction to his Instagram story.
"good times 😁," Giddey shared to his Instagram.
A highlight moment from the Bulls and Giddey last season, could fans be missing out on moments like these as the Australian guard continues to negotiate with Chicago?
Josh Giddey's Contract Situation
Giddey isn't the only restricted free agent fighting for his worth this offseason, as Jonathan Kuminga, Cam Thomas, and Quentin Grimes are all in similar situations. As these negotiations continue to drag on, the likelihood that these players sign the qualifying offer increases, allowing them to become unrestricted free agents in 2026.
As for Giddey, the reporting around his situation indicates that he and his camp are looking for a deal in the $30 million range annually, while the Bulls would like to keep it closer to the $20 million range annually. When it comes down to it, Chicago doesn't have to meet the demands of Giddey, but at the same time, Giddey signing the qualifying offer massively affects their roster.
The deadline for the qualifying offer is October 1st, so assuming the negotiations continue into September, it will be an interesting situation to pay attention to in Chicago.
