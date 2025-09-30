Josh Giddey Sets The Record Straight After $100 Million Decision
The Chicago Bulls re-signed star Josh Giddey to a four-year, $100 million contract earlier this September. After being acquired in an offseason deal for Alex Caruso in 2024, Giddey proved enough to be viewed as a franchise point guard going forward.
The Bulls finished with a 39-43 record and missed the playoffs after losing in the Play-In Tournament. Giddey himself averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in 70 games. But it wasn't the entire season that made him stand out -- it was really after the all-star break when Giddey virtually turned into an all-star himself.
During the final part of the 2024-25 NBA season (most notably the entire month of March), Giddey bumped his averages up to nearly a triple-double -- averaging 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists in his final 19 games of the season.
This newly revitalized version of him is what the Bulls were looking for. A young high-IQ, ball handler with the ability to run an offense and create scoring for himself when needed.
Becoming Solidified In Chicago
Fast forward to NBA Media Day for the 2025-26 season, and Giddey is ready to return to the Bulls long term after signing his contract, and made that stance very clear.
"I never had any worries I wouldn't be here. This is where I wanted to be. They embraced me from day one. Teammates, front office, the fans, it felt like home really quickly," said Giddey.
He was also asked a myriad of other questions about his contract, but the overall message was that he was glad a deal got done.
All offseason, it was a waiting game with Giddey, as it was reported that the two sides were $10 million apart annually in their contract asks. With Giddey's camp looking for $30 million annually and Chicago looking towards $20 million annually, they landed in the middle.
After contract discussions were over, Giddey addressed whether he believes he can take the next step and play at an all-star level. "Yeah, for sure. I think the individual accolades come with team success. Winning -- not just me but everyone involved in it, winning games means individual stuff comes as a byproduct of it."
Giddey described himself as a "one game-at-a-time type of player" and didn't want to focus too far ahead.
The Bulls have a young roster, and anything can happen. The verdict is not yet out on Coby White, but with Giddey committing long-term, the front office can check that one off its list. With the Eastern Conference seemingly weaker after injuries to other NBA stars, the Bulls can take advantage of that, with Giddey leading the charge.