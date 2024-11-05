Josh Giddey's Honest Statement After Bulls-Jazz Game
The Chicago Bulls have been a pleasant surprise in this early season, but they still have some very glaring flaws. After allowing the Utah Jazz to score 135 points on Monday night, it's clear that one of those flaws is the team's defense.
After the Bulls lost to the the Jazz on Monday night, Josh Giddey opened up on the team's defense.
“You go through a scout or shootaround, watch film, so you spend time on it,” Giddey said. “But it’s the NBA, players are good, they’re going to make plays. It’s our job to do everything we can to understand their tendencies."
In seven games this season, the Bulls have only held a team to under 120 points twice. The only two instances that the Bulls didn't are when they held the Thunder to 114 points in a blowout loss, and held the Magic to 99 points in a win.
“We’ve had games where we’ve made it tough on guys," Giddey said. "Some guys have had good nights, scored 30, but I feel like they’ve had to work for it. Still, our defense has to be a collective unit, it’s got to be five guys. We’re going to continue to harp on that.”
Make no mistake, no one expected the Chicago Bulls to start the season 3-4 and be in the sixth seed. While there are some dark spots on the team, there's definitely a ton of bright ones, too.
