Kevin Durant Reacts to Derrick Rose Retirement
The NBA world has been reacting to the retirement of former Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose. On Thursday morning, Rose took to Instagram to officially announce his retirement from basketball.
There's been an outpouring of support for Rose over the last few hours, with many former and current players shouting him out. LeBron James, someone who had a lot of battles with Derrick Rose, posted about the retirement of the youngest MVP in NBA history.
Soon after, Phoenix Suns stars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal both commented on one of Rose's Instagram posts.
"One of the greatest to ever grace a court," said Durant with a salute emoji. "Thank you for sharing your gifts to the world, can't wait to see what u got next."
"LEGEND!" with a single rose emoji, Bradley Beal said.
Rose played 13 games in his career against Kevin Durant, going 6-7 in those contests. He also played 13 games against Bradley Beal, all in the regular season, going 5-8 in those games.
Rose uploaded a number of posts to Instagram, including one long message thanking basketball for what it has given him.
"Thank You, My First Love," said Rose. "You believed in me through the highs and lows, my constant when everything else seemed uncertain. You showed me what love truly meant. You turned the court into my sanctuary, a home where I could express myself freely."
Rose finished his NBA career having played 15 seasons in the league, averaging 17.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.
