Kevin Durant Reacts to Viral Michael Jordan Video

Chicago Bulls legend Michal Jordan opened a third medical clinic

Chicago Bulls legend Michal Jordan opened a third medical clinic, with the latest being in his hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina.

A local news report from WRAL News shared Jordan’s comments from the ribbon cutting ceremony.

“That's what this clinic is about," Jordan said. "When the families are not able to support, we're there to support you... having money doesn't matter. We're going to do whatever we can to support you, because that's what happened to me, that's where I got it from.”

Jordan added, “I did it in Charlotte, and now we can do it here in Wilmington, which makes it even more special because this is who I came from. And no matter how you see Michael Jordan, this is where I started, this is where I'm always gonna be a part of."

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant reacted to Jordan opening this clinic, sharing this post on X (formerly known as Twitter):

This was a very special moment for the Chicago Bulls legend, as he will help impact a lot of people with this clinic. Always looking to give back, especially to where he came from, Jordan is making a strong impact in the community.

For Durant, he made sure to share this message for both Jordan and his mother, celebrating them for the good work they are doing.

