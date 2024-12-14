Key Starter Receives Injury Update Before Bulls-Hornets
The Chicago Bulls are no strangers to injuries, the team hasn't had a fully healthy starting lineup since mid-November. As they face off against the shorthanded Charlotte Hornets tonight, the Bulls received an important update that may make fans happy.
Bulls forward Patrick Williams has been absent from the team for the past 10 games due to a foot injury. Weeks ago, Williams had said he wasn't concerned about the injury and that it wasn't anywhere near as serious as the one he suffered last season. However, he ended up missing nearly a month of time due to this current foot injury.
Fortunately for the Chicago Bulls and Williams, it looks like he's finally returning tonight against the Charlotte Hornets.
Williams' last game with the Bulls was on November 18 against the Detroit Pistons, where he put up 8 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists. Through 15 games this season, Williams is averaging 9.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.0 steals on 38/39/84 shooting from the field. There's a ton of room for improvement when it comes to Williams' shooting, but he's still been an important piece for th Bulls this season. The moment Williams' shooting percentage finally goes back up to his average, he'll be a solid scoring threat as well.
The Chicago Bulls face off against the Charlotte Hornets at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
