Key Warriors Player Expected to Return vs Chicago Bulls
Coming off of a tough loss against division rivals Sacramento Kings last night, the Golden State Warriors return home to Chase Center to welcome the Chicago Bulls. While Chicago finds themselves in the mix of NBA trade rumors, they'll have a chance to pull off the upset in San Francisco for a banged-up Warriors team.
Bulls guard Zach LaVine will enter tonight's game looking to extend his recent stretch of play, as he's averaging 29.2 points per game over his last 11 contests. As for the Golden State side of things, they'll look to get a boost in their lineup with a key rotational piece expect to return from an extended injury absence.
Following a 12-game absence due to an abdominal injury, Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski is cleared to return for tonight's contest. Prior to his injury, Podziemski was returning to his rookie season form with a 42.5% mark from three during the month of December. There were high expectations for Podziemski entering this season, but he hasn't quite hit them yet.
While the season has been a step back from his All-Rookie First Team performance last year, Golden State will need his production if they want to turn their season around after a rough stretch of games.
Currently 1-1 on their three-game west coast road trip, the Bulls will look to end it on a positive note with tip-off in San Francisco set for 10:00 PM EST.
