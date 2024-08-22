Bulls News

Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reveals Honest Opinion on NBA GOAT Debate

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson believes another name should join LeBron James and Michael Jordan in the NBA GOAT debate

Joey Linn

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Magic Johnson is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Magic Johnson is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The NBA GOAT debate is one that will likely never be settled. With so much of this debate being about what a particular individual values most, there will never be a consensus agreement on one basketball player being the greatest of all-time.

While the NBA GOAT debate has almost unanimously been narrowed down to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, one all-time great believes Kobe Bryant belongs in the discussion.

Speaking with Nick Hamilton of Nitecast Media, NBA legend Magic Johnson said Bryant belongs in the GOAT discussion, particularly because of what he meant to basketball, along with his unstoppable offensive skill.

"I think about what Kobe meant to the game of basketball worldwide," Johnson said. "So to me, offensively, he's the second-best dude at that [two-three] position behind Michael Jordan. When you think about scoring-wise, nobody could stop Kobe just like nobody could stop Michael Jordan."

Johnson also brought up Bryant's Team USA contributions, and how his Olympic teammates viewed him at that time.

"LeBron James and Dwyane Wade credited Kobe for what they learned from him during their time together in the Olympics” Johnson said, per Hamilton. "In many ways, Kobe changed the game and helped it grow globally. His impact, both on and off the court, ensures that his name will always be part of the GOAT conversation."

Related Articles

JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement

Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan

Major Zach LaVine to Lakers Trade Idea Proposed

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News