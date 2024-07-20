Lakers NBA Champion Sends Message to Patrick Beverley After Israel Move
NBA free agent Patrick Beverley recently announced his decision to play in Israel next season for Hapoel Tel Aviv BC. If this is the end of Beverley's NBA career, it ends a 12-year run in the league that began in 2012. Before debuting in the NBA, Beverley spent multiple seasons in the EuroLeague after being a second round NBA Draft pick in 2009.
Beverley reportedly had offers in the NBA for the veteran minimum, but chose to take a contract in Israel where he will get a lot more playing time. After it was announced that Beverley would be leaving the NBA, former Los Angeles Lakers NBA champion Dwight Howard said the veteran guard should have joined him in Taiwan:
Howard played 18 seasons in the NBA, winning a championship with the Lakers in 2020. Playing his best years with the Orlando Magic, Howard made eight career All-Star games, six of which came in Orlando. Howard is also a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, as the future Hall of Fame center was one of the best players in basketball at his peak.
Since leaving the NBA, Howard has played professionally overseas, and is now part-owner of the Taiwan Mustangs. Wanting Beverley to join him in Taiwan, Howard made that clear in his post on X. During his time in the NBA, Beverley played for the Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks
