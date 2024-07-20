Bulls News

Lakers NBA Champion Sends Message to Patrick Beverley After Israel Move

NBA veteran Patrick Beverley is heading to Israel

Joey Linn

Jan 30, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (21) reacts after receiving a technical foul during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
Jan 30, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (21) reacts after receiving a technical foul during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

NBA free agent Patrick Beverley recently announced his decision to play in Israel next season for Hapoel Tel Aviv BC. If this is the end of Beverley's NBA career, it ends a 12-year run in the league that began in 2012. Before debuting in the NBA, Beverley spent multiple seasons in the EuroLeague after being a second round NBA Draft pick in 2009.

Beverley reportedly had offers in the NBA for the veteran minimum, but chose to take a contract in Israel where he will get a lot more playing time. After it was announced that Beverley would be leaving the NBA, former Los Angeles Lakers NBA champion Dwight Howard said the veteran guard should have joined him in Taiwan:

Howard played 18 seasons in the NBA, winning a championship with the Lakers in 2020. Playing his best years with the Orlando Magic, Howard made eight career All-Star games, six of which came in Orlando. Howard is also a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, as the future Hall of Fame center was one of the best players in basketball at his peak.

Since leaving the NBA, Howard has played professionally overseas, and is now part-owner of the Taiwan Mustangs. Wanting Beverley to join him in Taiwan, Howard made that clear in his post on X. During his time in the NBA, Beverley played for the Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks

Related Articles

JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement

Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan

Major Zach LaVine to Lakers Trade Idea Proposed

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News