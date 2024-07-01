Lakers Targeting 6x All-Star After Missing Out Klay Thompson, James Harden
The Los Angeles Lakers are on the market for a third star. After losing out on James Harden and Klay Thompson, it looks like they may be turning their eyes to the Chicago Bulls.
After it was reported that Klay Thompson signed with the Dallas Mavericks, Jovan Buha from The Athletic reported that DeMar DeRozan was a name to watch out for.
"The Lakers have struck out on three of the players LeBron James was reportedly willing to take a pay cut for," Buha said. "DeMar DeRozan is another name to watch for, as ESPN first reported. Otherwise, it’s unclear if there’s another player that reaches that threshold."
It was also previously reported by Brian Windhorst of ESPN that the Lakers would be interested in DeMar DeRozan.
"I think there's more than three," Windhorst said on the Hoop Collective podcast. "I think DeMar DeRozan is on that list as well. And there may be another one or so."
With all signs pointing toward the Chicago Bulls moving to a youth movement, the likelihood of DeMar DeRozan staying with the Bulls is incredibly low. He had previously wanted to be on the Los Angeles Lakers, and it shouldn't surprise anyone that he'd end up there again. However, he's still a player capable of worth far more than the MLE, so money will be a big issue moving forward.
