LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball React to Hornets-Bulls Game
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Charlotte Hornets at United Center on Friday night. Chicago enters this game on a three-game losing streak, while Charlotte is coming off a 117-112 victory over the Utah Jazz.
With neither Lonzo Ball nor LaMelo Ball on their team’s respective injury reports, this will be the fourth time they face off in the NBA. Lonzo was selected second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017 while LaMelo was drafted third overall by Charlotte in 2020.
With both players dealing with injury issues in their respective careers, every individual matchup is one they see as a blessing.
Speaking before this contest, the two Ball brothers reacted to facing off for the fourth time.
Via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports News: “Just talked to both Lonzo and LaMelo Ball about just their fourth-ever, head-to-head matchup. Lonzo is 2-1. Both called the experience of guarding each other in an NBA game ‘a blessing.’”
Lonzo has averaged 11.0 points, 5.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds in his three games against LaMelo. The Hornets star has averaged 17.3 points, 9.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds in those games.
Charlotte enters this game well out of the Eastern Conference playoff picture with a 9-28 record. The Bulls are in a better spot at 18-23, but project to fall out of the postseason mix after the NBA trade deadline.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls