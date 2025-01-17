Bulls News

LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball React to Hornets-Bulls Game

The Ball brothers will face off in the Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls game.

Joey Linn

Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) hug after the game at United Center.
Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) hug after the game at United Center. / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Charlotte Hornets at United Center on Friday night. Chicago enters this game on a three-game losing streak, while Charlotte is coming off a 117-112 victory over the Utah Jazz.

With neither Lonzo Ball nor LaMelo Ball on their team’s respective injury reports, this will be the fourth time they face off in the NBA. Lonzo was selected second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017 while LaMelo was drafted third overall by Charlotte in 2020.

With both players dealing with injury issues in their respective careers, every individual matchup is one they see as a blessing.

Speaking before this contest, the two Ball brothers reacted to facing off for the fourth time.

Via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports News: “Just talked to both Lonzo and LaMelo Ball about just their fourth-ever, head-to-head matchup. Lonzo is 2-1. Both called the experience of guarding each other in an NBA game ‘a blessing.’”

Lonzo has averaged 11.0 points, 5.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds in his three games against LaMelo. The Hornets star has averaged 17.3 points, 9.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds in those games.

Charlotte enters this game well out of the Eastern Conference playoff picture with a 9-28 record. The Bulls are in a better spot at 18-23, but project to fall out of the postseason mix after the NBA trade deadline.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report

Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls

14-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Bulls Player Announces Retirement

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News