LaMelo Ball, NBA Players React to Matas Buzelis' Latest Post

Hornets star LaMelo Ball and other NBA players reacted to Bulls forward Matas Buzelis' recent Instagram post

Apr 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) celebrates his three point basket against the Miami Heat during the second half at United Center.
Apr 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) celebrates his three point basket against the Miami Heat during the second half at United Center. / David Banks-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls haven't spent the entirety of NBA 2K26 Summer League on the right side of the news cycle, but a bright spot for them was certainly second-year forward Matas Buzelis.

After securing a nine-point victory over the Indiana Pacers, Buzelis confirmed that his time playing for the summer squad had come to an end. In two games, the 20-year-old averaged 22.5 points, five rebounds and 1.5 blocks. Chicago went 1-2 prior to Buzelis being shut down.

The next morning, Buzelis posted a series of pictures from his time in Las Vegas to Instagram. It drew a plethora of reactions.

"Pump it Up vibes," Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball wrote. "I f*** wit it."

"Buzi," Bulls point guard Tre Jones responded.

"🔥" Bulls forward Issac Okoro wrote.

Last season, Buzelis averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and one assist on 45 percent shooting from the field. Chicago fell short in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament, but now looks to make the postseason for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

With a year under his belt following a promising showing in Las Vegas, Buzelis stands a chance to be a big impact player in that effort.

Now, his offseason truly begins ahead of fall training camp in Chicago.

