LaMelo Ball Sends Instagram Message to Lonzo Ball After Bulls-Hornets

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball shared a moment.

Joey Linn

Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) hug after the game at United Center.
Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) hug after the game at United Center. / David Banks-Imagn Images
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball have been in the spotlight since their time at Chino Hills high school. Both top-three NBA draft picks, these two Ball brothers are still competing at the highest level of professional basketball.

While injuries have been an issue for both LaMelo and Lonzo, both have had some big moments in their respective careers, and the younger Ball brother was amid a career season before going down with a calf injury. Still sidelined with that injury when the Hornets and Bulls faced off on Friday, LaMelo watched his brother from the bench.

Lonzo made an Instagram post after this game, which was just his ninth appearance all season.

Via @zo on Instagram: “Day in the life 🎟️”

LaMelo commented on his brother’s post, writing, “5L and after 🕺🏽🛸💕💕”

Prior to his injury, LaMelo was averaging a career-high 31.1 points. The Hornets are just 7-18 this season, and have very little chances of making a playoff push. This will be even more difficult if Ball remains sidelined for an extended period.

As for the Bulls, they are 11-15 and still in the mix for a play-in spot, but that is seemingly not their goal this season as players like Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are expected to be traded. Lonzo Ball could also be dealt if he can stay healthy and productive.

