LaMelo Ball Sends Two-Word Message to Lonzo Ball After Injury Return
Just last night, Lonzo Ball played his first game of NBA Basketball since January 14, 2022 which has been over 1000 days to put that in perspective. While it is only a preseason game, it is great to see Ball back on the court healthy no matter what kind of game it is.
This moment was celebrated by basketball fans all around the world and of course, his brother, Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was one of the many excited fans.
As the NBA was busy watching the return of Lonzo, his brother LaMelo took to X (formerly Twitter) to post his excitement.
"yeaa deuce 🕺🏽🛸💕💕" LaMelo Ball said on X.
In Ball's return to the court, he put up 10 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound, 1 steal, and 1 block on 67% shooting from the field. Coming off the bench, Ball played 15 minutes and will likely continue to have his minutes restricted throughout the season.
Ball's return was an emotional moment for not only himself but his teammates, who gave him the game ball.
For two years, Lonzo Ball has worked incredibly hard to play the game of basketball. Hopefully, he can stay healthy to help impact winning for the Bulls. As of now, Ball is expected to play again Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade