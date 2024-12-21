Latest Josh Giddey Injury News Before Bulls-Celtics
The Chicago Bulls picked up a massive nine-point win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday, handing the reigning champs their biggest loss of the season.
The Bulls were led by Zach LaVine with 36 points, but they really got the job done on the defensive end. Chicago held the Celtics to just 25 percent shooting from deep, a poor mark for the best three-point shooting team in the NBA.
Chicago pulled off the major upset in Boston with their starting point guard sidelined, as Josh Giddey suffered an ankle injury in Monday's win over the Toronto Raptors. Now, Giddey has received an injury update ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Celtics.
Via K.C. Johnson: "Bulls list Josh Giddey and Dalen Terry questionable vs. Celtics. Giddey told me postgame Thursday his target return date is Monday vs. Bucks."
While the questionable listing suggests Giddey could return for the rematch against Boston, it seems more likely he returns against the Bucks.
Giddey, 22, is averaging 11.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game in his debut season with the Bulls, truly making a difference as their primary playmaker.
It is unbelievable that the Bulls pulled off the road upset in Boston, but doing so without their starting point guard was just absurd. It sounds like Giddey will not return in time for Saturday's rematch, but the Bulls have already done it once without him.
Thankfully, Giddey avoided any major injury and is expected to return to action much sooner than originally expected. Getting the fourth-year guard back for a pivotal matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday would be huge.
