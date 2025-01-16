Latest Report on Potential Warriors Trade for Chicago Bulls Star
If the Golden State Warriors want to maximize the final years of Steph Curry's window, they will need to make a big move. If there's one team willing to trade big-time players right now, it's the Chicago Bulls. Whether it's Zach LaVine or Nikola Vucevic, the Bulls have very quality pieces available.
There were already numerous reports about the Warriors' interest in upgrading their frontcourt, but the best possible option would be Chicago Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic. According to the latest report from Michael Scotto of Hoopshype, that may be one of the pieces they're interested in.
"The Warriors have continued their due diligence on the trade market and inquired about potential frontcourt upgrades, including Nikola Vucevic, John Collins, Jonas Valanciunas, and Robert Williams, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto said. "Conversely, the chances of Golden State acquiring previously reported wing targets such as Jimmy Butler and Cam Johnson have decreased, sources said."
It's clear that Nikola Vucevic would make the biggest possible impact on the Golden State Warriors. This season, Vucevic is averaging 20.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 56/42/80 shooting from the field. With only a 3-year, $60 million contract, Vucevic would be a massive asset. The biggest question mark would be his defense, but that's what Draymond Green is there to cover.
Teams like the Warriors, Bulls, and Pelicans have all been in limbo when it comes to making a major shakeup. However, the NBA Trade Deadline is coming soon and something has got to give.
