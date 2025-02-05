Latest Report on Potential Warriors Trade for Former 2x All-Star
For weeks, the Golden State Warriors were linked to Chicago Bulls big man and former two-time All-Star Nikola Vucevic.
It seemed like the Warriors were poised to get a star big man to improve their roster, but it seems like those plans have fallen through. According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Warriors are no longer pursuing Vucevic.
"According to multiple sources, Karnisovas had two deals for center Nikola Vucevic fall apart Tuesday, forcing the front office into a complete reset that might result in Vucevic staying with the Bulls for the rest of the season, then being shopped during the summer," Cowley said.
Cowley wasn't the only one with the unexpected update on Vucevic, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network had a similar report. According to Johnson, Vucevic is likely to remain a member of the Bulls as the Warriors focus on bigger targets, including Kevin Durant.
"As for latest Bulls trade chatter, everything is fluid but the optimism for more moves that surfaced Monday dried up some on Tuesday," Johnson said. "Nikola Vucevic is now prepared to be here past deadline as Warriors have shifted attention to bigger targets, including Kevin Durant."
Even if Vucevic remains a member of the Bulls past the deadline, what's important is that the Bulls are finally trying to make an attempt at a rebuild. The reason why the team has been so ill-equipped with assets the way they are now is that they never fully committed to a rebuild until this season.
Vucevic is making $20 million while averaging 19.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists from the field on 55/40/82 shooting from the field. Given every team's desire for a quality big man, one would imagine someone should take him before February 6.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement