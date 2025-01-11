Latest Report on Zach LaVine to Lakers Trade News
The Chicago Bulls have surprised many fans this season, sitting in 10th place in the East with an 18-20 record that is holding them near playoff position.
Carrying the load in Chicago has been two-time All-Star Zach LaVine, who has turned it up a notch recently. After playing just 25 games last season and being counted out by many franchises during offseason trade talks, LaVine has taken his game to the next level.
The 29-year-old guard is averaging 23.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game this season with impressive 51.8/44.4/80.8 shooting splits, and has scored 30+ in five consecutive games.
LaVine is making many franchises regret passing on him when his trade value was at an all-time low in the offseason, especially teams lacking an elite perimeter shot-creator.
One of the teams that emerged in trade talks was the LA Lakers, and a recent report from Chicago Sun-Times' Joe Cowley suggests that a potential deal was closer than many expected.
"A source also said that there was early-season talk about LaVine and the Lakers, but the puzzle didn’t have the right pieces at the time," Cowley writes. "With Los Angeles moving the D’Angelo Russell contract a few weeks ago for Dorian Finney-Smith, the puzzle was all but thrown in the garbage."
Of course, the Lakers opted to ship D'Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton, but adding LaVine to that LA roster could have been the better move for the championship-minded franchise.
LaVine's value has skyrocketed since the offseason, making any trade less likely unless a team becomes very desperate ahead of February's deadline.
