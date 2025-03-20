Bulls News

LaVar Ball Breaks Silence on Major Surgery

Lonzo Ball's father LaVar spoke about his recent medical scare

Logan Struck

Jun 22, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; LaVar Ball the father of NBA prospect Lonzo Ball (not pictured) in attendance before the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 22, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; LaVar Ball the father of NBA prospect Lonzo Ball (not pictured) in attendance before the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Since they were in high school, the Ball brothers have been icons. Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo Ball have all found success in their unique ways, and much of that can be credited to their father, LaVar.

LaVar Ball has always been in the spotlight with his successful sons. While at first, many people had mixed feelings about LaVar for the way he was always making a scene and putting on a show, most have grown to respect him for putting his sons in the position to become so successful.

LaVar was recently hospitalized for complications with diabetes, and ultimately had his foot amputated and underwent several blood transfusions.

LaVar recently spoke with Slam magazine for the first time since his major surgery.

"I had an infection on my foot that started spreading through my blood due to not paying attention to my diabetes," Ball said. "I ended up having to get my leg amputated. First, they cut off a couple of toes. Then they cut off my foot. Then they said, 'We gotta go almost knee high for another surgery.' Three surgeries. And then there were also the blood transfusions. Not one, not two, not three, four different times."

Ball credited his sons for keeping his head up during such a challenging time.

"But then seeing what my boys are doing out there, they’re like, 'Dad you’re the toughest dude I know.' That made me keep going. Even though I’m a bad man—I don’t need much—it was good to have that backing from my boys. One of the things that makes me go is when they are all together. When they are all together, I feel strong.

...I’m the Big Baller. I’m hard to kill. But I must admit that my boys kept me rolling. Cause a couple of times, I was like, 'I can’t do no more blood transfusions. I can’t do no more operations. I’m just ready to shut it down. It’s enough for me.' But I’m here for a bigger purpose."

LaVar Ball father of newly drafted Los Angeles Lakers player speaks with his son LiAngelo Ball
June 23, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; LaVar Ball father of newly drafted Los Angeles Lakers player speaks with his son LiAngelo Ball at Toyota Sports Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

LaVar's strength in such a devastating situation is incredible and his love for his sons is a great story.

Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

