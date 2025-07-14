LeBron James Makes Shocking Michael Jordan Admission
While the biggest story in the NBA is the uncertain future of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, his legacy should not be diminished, regardless of how he handles his last couple of years in the league.
The most prominent argument in basketball is the GOAT debate between LeBron James and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, but both are incredible in their own right, and it would be a shame if James joins the fourth team of his career, and fans used that against him.
While fans are always putting James and Jordan against each other, there is undoubtedly a certain respect that the two legends have for each other. While at Fanatics Fest, filming a yet-to-be-released episode of Mind the Game, James made a surprising admission about Jordan.
"When you talk about inspiration, there was nobody more inspiring to me than Michael Jordan," James said to a crowd of shocked fans. "For me, I think our games would have complemented as well. MJ was a flat-out scorer... But I know I can't pick him because I know how social media works... I can see the headline already: 'LeBron wants to play with Michael Jordan.' "
James also lists Penny Hardaway, Grant Hill, and another Bulls legend, Scottie Pippen, as point-forwards who inspired him, because that is the type of player he wanted to be. Of course, James showing this open respect for Jordan does not happen often, but it is always refreshing to hear legends praise one another.