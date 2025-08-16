LeBron James, NBA Players React to Dwyane Wade's Recent Post
The NBA has seen some incredible talents at the shooting guard position over the years, headlined by former superstars like Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, but there is another one that typically flies under the radar.
While he may not be on the same level as Jordan or Bryant, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade is one of one. Through his 16-year career, spending time with the Heat, Bulls, and Cavaliers, Wade was a 13-time NBA All-Star, three-time champion, eight-time All-NBA, three-time All-Defensive, one-time Finals MVP, and, most importantly, is now a Hall of Famer.
Wade has had his jersey retired by the Heat, and the franchise even built a statue of him outside of Kaseya Center, but his greatness is typically not talked about enough. Many people remember Wade as LeBron James' sidekick, but the former superstar guard was much more.
Of course, Wade became a legend in Miami, despite ultimately leaving the franchise to join his hometown team, the Chicago Bulls, in the 2016 offseason. Wade made his way back to the Heat after just a year and a half of being away, getting to spend his farewell tour with the right franchise.
Dwyane Wade reminds fans about his greatness
On Friday, Wade shared a post on Instagram to remind everyone how great he was, sharing a compilation of highlights from earlier in his career.
Via Dwyane Wade: "I’m not responsible for putting these highlites together but I’m personally responsible for these highlites 🏀 ⚡️🏆 3️⃣"
A handful of NBA players, current and former, reacted to Wade's post to share their disbelief at how good he really was.
LeBron James: "TOO TOUGH!!!!!! ⚡️⚡️⚡️"
Isaiah Thomas: "OMG"
Quinten Richardson: "Boy was cold!!! @dwyanewade"
Dion Waiters: "Top 3"
Josh Richardson: "Oooooweeee chill Tre.!!!"
Wade's career is certainly overshadowed by his time with James, and while that certainly helped cement his legacy with two more championships and made the Heat must-watch TV for a few years, people tend to forget how good Wade was on his own.
Of course, his other stops, Chicago and Cleveland, certainly wish they got this type of Wade on their team instead of him just stopping by as he neared retirement, but he still made a huge impact for the Bulls, just by coming back to his hometown and playing a year.
