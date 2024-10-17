LeBron James Reacts to Lonzo Ball's Emotional Return to NBA
On Wednesday night, Lonzo Ball played his first game of NBA basketball in over 1,000 days. While it was still just a preseason game, the moment was celebrated by basketball fans all around the world, including LeBron James.
As the NBA celebrated Lonzo's return, LeBron James posted a dedicated message to Ball on his Instagram story.
"So damn proud of you man!!!," LeBron James said on Instagram.
In Ball's return to the Chicago Bulls, he put up 10 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound, 1 steal, and 1 block on 67% shooting from the field. Coming off the bench, Ball played 15 minutes and will likely continue to have his minutes restricted throughout the season. Ball's return was an emotional moment for not only himself but his teammates, who gave him the game ball.
Every single moment of Lonzo Ball's return was celebrated all throughout the internet. From the moment he stepped on the court, to his first three-pointer, to when he checked out of the game. It was truly a moment that made the entire NBA world rejoice.
Lonzo Ball's return to basketball was delayed during the preseason because he was sick with COVID-19, but the moment is finally here. He plans on playing against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Friday's preseason finale.
For two years, Lonzo Ball has worked incredibly hard to play the game of basketball. Hopefully, he can stay healthy to help impact winning for the Chicago Bulls.
