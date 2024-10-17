Bulls News

LeBron James Reacts to Lonzo Ball's Emotional Return to NBA

LeBron James sent a message to his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-Imagn Images
On Wednesday night, Lonzo Ball played his first game of NBA basketball in over 1,000 days. While it was still just a preseason game, the moment was celebrated by basketball fans all around the world, including LeBron James.

As the NBA celebrated Lonzo's return, LeBron James posted a dedicated message to Ball on his Instagram story.

"So damn proud of you man!!!," LeBron James said on Instagram.

LeBron James' Instagram story message to Lonzo Ball
In Ball's return to the Chicago Bulls, he put up 10 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound, 1 steal, and 1 block on 67% shooting from the field. Coming off the bench, Ball played 15 minutes and will likely continue to have his minutes restricted throughout the season. Ball's return was an emotional moment for not only himself but his teammates, who gave him the game ball.

Every single moment of Lonzo Ball's return was celebrated all throughout the internet. From the moment he stepped on the court, to his first three-pointer, to when he checked out of the game. It was truly a moment that made the entire NBA world rejoice.

Lonzo Ball's return to basketball was delayed during the preseason because he was sick with COVID-19, but the moment is finally here. He plans on playing against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Friday's preseason finale.

For two years, Lonzo Ball has worked incredibly hard to play the game of basketball. Hopefully, he can stay healthy to help impact winning for the Chicago Bulls.

