LeBron James Reacts To Major Derrick Rose, Chicago Bulls News
The Chicago Bulls are one of the most storied NBA franchises of all time, headlined by their dominant run in the 1990s as Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen led them to six championships within eight years.
Since then, however, the Bulls have not seen nearly as much success. Since their last championship in 1998, the Bulls have made just one Eastern Conference Finals appearance, and that was led by none other than Derrick Rose.
Derrick Rose's legacy
The Bulls selected Rose, a Chicago-born star, with the first overall pick in 2008, and the hometown hero was everything the franchise hoped he would be. Rose started his career off by winning Rookie of the Year, and followed it up with his first All-Star appearance as a sophomore.
Then, in the 2010-11 season, Rose became the youngest MVP winner in NBA history, averaging 25.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game, leading the Bulls to a 62-20 season and a Conference Finals appearance.
Unfortunately for Rose, his injury concerns started after his MVP campaign. After the 2010-11 season, Rose's career would never be the same, as he continued to battle through injury after injury in an attempt to keep his basketball career alive. After 16 years in the NBA, Rose decided to call it quits, and many fans are disappointed that he never got the opportunity to find his potential.
Chicago Bulls honor Rose
In January, the Bulls are set to honor Rose by putting his iconic "1" jersey in the rafters of the United Center.
Via Chicago Bulls: "January 24, 2026 🌹
Join us for Derrick Rose Jersey Retirement Night when we officially add No. 1 to the United Center rafters."
NBA legend and current Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacted to the major news on X (formerly Twitter).
Via LeBron James: "🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾"
Rose had a short stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2017-18 season, where he teamed up with James, and now his former teammate is showing him love on such an incredible accomplishment. Rose will have his jersey retired by his hometown team, a dream that every NBA player wishes for.