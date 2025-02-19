Bulls News

Lonzo Ball Breaks Silence on Major Chicago Bulls Decision

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball revealed why he wanted to stay with the franchise

Feb 2, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) looks on in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
For the past few seasons, Lonzo Ball's name has been mentioned in numerous trade talks for the Chicago Bulls. That all came to an end when the Bulls re-signed Lonzo Ball two a two-year, $20 million extension.

The move came as a surprise on both sides because many were expecting both parties to have a mutual split. Ball finally broke his silence about the extension on Wednesday during practice.

"To be honest, I just wanted to stay here," Ball said. "I'm in trade talks pretty much every year so that's not a new thing for me. But I expressed to my agent, to the staff that I would like to stay and they wanted ot have me. So it all worked out."

Many looked at Ball's contract as a very tradeable and team-friendly one, especially at the price tag of only $20 million a year. Ball said that was by design, citing his loyalty to the Chicago Bulls over sticking with him throughout the injuries.

"They've been with me through probably the toughest journey in my life so far," Ball said. "Just trying to give back man, and be loyal. It's a mutual agreement. They wanted me here, I wanted to stay. So, it wasn't too hard of a negotiation."

Even though DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caurso, and Zach LaVine are all gone, Lonzo Ball still remains a Bull, and he will be for the forseeable future.

