Lonzo Ball Disagrees With Popular Anthony Edwards Statement
If there's one narrative that sports media is pushing harder than anything this season, it's comparing Anthony Edwards to Michael Jordan. What once started as fun comparison, has now become a nonstop topic of conversation. It's one that Lonzo Ball disagrees with, too.
Leonzo Ball was asked about the Edwards-Jordan comparisons during an episode of The WAE Show, which he vehemently disagreed with.
"I don't agree with them. They look way different, they move different to me, they play different to me, they don't play the same to me. MJ is not doing this," Ball said as he emulated the DX crotch chop.
Ball doubled down on his statements, saying almost of their game is similar. The only thing he did agree with was that both Anthony Edwards and Michael Jordan were good players.
"Like Ant is way different than MJ is to me," Ball said. "I mean, just beacuse they're both nice. I mean, they both dunk. They don't even dunk the same. They jumper not the same."
Anthony Edwards still has a very, very, long way to go before reaching the status of Michael Jordan. What he's doing right now in the NBA Playoffs has been spectacular to watch. The one thing that everyone should do is just give Anthony Edwards time to actually be Anthony Edwards before ocmparing him to anyone else.
Related Articles
JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement
Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan