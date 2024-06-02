Lonzo Ball Gets Honest About Caitlin Clark
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is changing the WNBA landscape. One of the biggest stars in sports right now, Clark is doing a lot for women’s basketball, as she continues to grow the game on and off the court.
One of the most dominant college basketball players ever, Clark broke several collegiate records before being selected first overall by Indiana in the 2024 WNBA Draft. While the Fever are off to a slow start, they are coming off an impressive win over the Chicago Sky.
In a recent episode of his podcast, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball was asked which WNBA team he would purchase if given the opportunity to buy one, and said the Indiana Fever without hesitation.
“Caitlin Clark is changing the whole league by herself,” Ball said.
While Clark is still finding her footing at the WNBA level, she has already broken multiple statistical records to start her career. Most of these records include statistical totals through a player’s first several WNBA games, As Clark is able to tally points, assists, and rebounds at an impressive rate.
For Ball, he would purchase the Fever if given the opportunity to, as he believes Clark is going to continue taking this organization to new heights. It is hard to argue with Ball, as Clark has already reached an incredible level of popularity.
Related Articles
JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement
Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan