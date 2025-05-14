Lonzo Ball Gets Honest About LeBron James' Potential Retirement
It seems as though the NBA world has been talking about LeBron James' retirement for years. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is still going at 40 years old, but Father Time is undefeated in sports. James is defying the odds, but his time is coming to an end at some point.
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball had the pleasure of being James' teammate for the 2018-19 season in Los Angeles. On Ball's podcast, What An Experience, the 27-year-old veteran gave his take on the legendary forward's career and James potentially stepping away from the game.
"He's done everything you can do in basketball," Ball said about James. "He's maximized the situation. Him hooping at 40, he's still averaging like 27, eight, and 7. [Retirement] is up to him, to be honest. I don't think he's retiring this summer. He's playing again."
James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists this season, making his 21st All-Star Game. The King isn't showing many signs of slowing down, and the Lakers are now revamped with the addition of superstar guard Luka Doncic.
In his lone season with James, Ball put up 9.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in 47 games. The two would have some great moments together despite limited time on the floor, including a game against the Charlotte Hornets when both players recorded triple-doubles.
Ball, now with the Bulls, averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. He played 35 games this past season but is expected to be fully healthy next year.
