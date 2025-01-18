Lonzo Ball Makes Heartfelt Statement on LaMelo Ball
One of the best stories in basketball has been the return of Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball, as many people counted him out completely after he missed the last two seasons due to injury.
Ball has proven he can be one of the most effective two-way guards in the NBA when active, as his health is a massive X-Factor for the Bulls going forward. As a 27-year-old point guard, Ball has plenty of time to still make an impact on the league, but his return after a two-year absence was substantial.
On Friday, Lonzo matched up against his brother, LaMelo Ball, for the first time in over three years. LaMelo has been one of the most hyped-up point guards in the NBA since getting drafted third overall in 2020 and has certainly made a significant impact throughout his young career.
The two brothers matching up on Friday made headlines, as it is a dream success story for many families who look up to them.
Following their meeting, Lonzo talked to The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry and was a proud big brother with a heartfelt message about LaMelo.
"Being a big brother and looking over him his whole life, to see that he’s got to the highest stage, and now he’s leading the league in All-Star votes on the East, he’s doing his thing, averaging almost 30," Lonzo said. "It’s definitely a blessing to see him go out there and do the things that I know that he can do on a nightly basis."
In the NBA's most recent fan returns of All-Star voting, LaMelo led all Eastern Conference guards with 1.9 million votes, an impressive mark for a young guard playing in a smaller market. Lonzo's admiration for his little brother is very heartwarming for all the fans who have watched them since their viral high school days.
