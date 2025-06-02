Lonzo Ball Reacts to Controversial Bill Belichick News
Bill Belichick has experienced a whirlwind of events since the end of his legendary New England Patriots tenure as head coach. Belichick won six Super Bowls with the team over the span of two decades before mutually parting ways with the team in 2024.
He was named the University of North Carolina's new head football coach in December 2024, agreeing to a five-year deal in a surprising move to leave the NFL and return to college.
Throughout his separation from the Patriots and the NFL, the legendary head coach became more active in the media, making appearances on various shows. Before this, however, Belichick and his long-term girlfriend, Linda Holliday, split after 16 years together.
Then, in June of 2024, he and Jordon Hudson officially started dating, and rumors ran wild. Photos of both Belichick and Hudson started to surface, and the relationship escalated to her being involved with the University of North Carolina's athletic activities.
Reports began to appear that Hudson had been banned from all University of North Carolina athletic facilities due to their public relationship, which both then denied.
Now, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball went on his podcast, "The WAE Show," to discuss the timeline of events from Belichick and his young girlfriend.
"I'm saying the stories that be coming out though are a bit wild though, saying she's on the field at practice," Ball said about the relationship.
He continued, "He's probably like: 'I had Brady, I had this, I had that. I'm coming down to college. I can do whatever the f*** I want to do...' If it was me, I wouldn't want her interrupting my work. He might like her down there."
As of June of 2025, Belichick and Hudson are still together, and there are rumors of a potential engagement. While comments from prominent figures continue to come in, it doesn't seem like the coaching legend will be listening to any suggestions.
Related Articles
Lonzo Ball Announces Injury Update After Missing 22 Straight Games
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Joins LeBron James, Michael Jordan on NBA List
NBA Legend, Ex-Bulls Player Shares Harsh Truth on Julius Randle