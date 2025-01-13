Lonzo Ball Reacts to LiAngelo Ball News
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball started his first game in three years on Sunday. Tallying 15 points, Ball knocked down five three-point baskets, showing off some of his pre-injury form that made him a high-level NBA guard.
It has been a long road back from injury for Ball, who missed more than two seasons with knee issues. Now back and playing well, the Bulls guard is not the only one in his family finding some success.
LiAngelo Ball, the middle brother between Lonzo and LaMelo, recently went viral for his latest rap song. Releasing “Tweaker” on January 3, LiAngelo has seen his track blow up.
On Monday, it was announced that LiAngelo has signed a record label deal.
Via ESPN’s Shams Charania: “LiAngelo Ball has signed a deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group, a representative from his label Born2Ball Music Group says. Sources told ESPN the deal is worth as much as $13 million, with $8 million guaranteed, and gives Ball full ownership of music and his own record label. Ball has a second song to follow the debut of ‘Tweaker’ in the near future as well.”
Lonzo Ball reacted to this news on X.
"Now y’all see why we couldn’t drop… Higher ups said hold up lol Was outta my hands," Ball wrote.
Lonzo shared another post, writing, "Told yall big news was coming,"
The Ball brothers continue having success on and off the court.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls