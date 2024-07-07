Lonzo Ball Reveals Biggest Lesson From LeBron James
LeBron James is known as one of the smartest basketball minds in the history of the game. It's a statement that regardless of which generation played with him, they agree with it - including Lonzo Ball.
During an episode of Lonzo Ball's The WAE Show, Ball revealed what he learned from LeBron James when they were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2018-19 NBA season. The first thing Ball said was that he believed both LeBron and Rondo were the two smartest basketball minds he's ever played with.
"I would say that Bron and Rondo are probably if not the two smartest basketball minds I've been a part of," Ball said. "I would say the way Bron watches film, very interesting. Breaks it down to a 'T'. Somebody's shoes are untied on the free throw line type. I was never around someone that watches film that strategically until that point."
It's been over two seasons since fans have seen Lonzo Ball play on an NBA court. He was oftentimes referred to as the glue of the Chicago Bulls, connecting the team both offensively and defensively on the court. It remains to be seen whether or not what team Ball will play for when he returns this season. If the 2021-22 season was the last time fans have seen Ball in a Chicago Bulls jersey, they'll always have that magical 2021 season.
