Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball spoke on Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green

Nov 24, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has not played in an NBA game since January, 2022. Appearing in just 35 games since joining Chicago, Ball is expecting to be fully healthy when next season begins.

Drafted second-overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017, Ball has not emerged into the star-level player he was projected to be, but has put together some solid seasons as a starting guard. Hoping to return to that level, Ball will take the floor next season for the first time in over two years.

Recently launching his What an Experience podcast, Ball has used the show to share several different stories.

During the latest episode of his podcast, Ball revealed an interaction he had with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who is one of the NBA's biggest trash talkers.

"Draymond had said something to me," Ball said. "I was already in a mode. You know when I tap in. I had scored on somebody. I was like, too little type. And then Draymond was like, 'You not like that.'"

Ball said his exchange with Green was the most back and forth trash talk he has had in the NBA. There are several players with trash talk stories about Green, as the four-time NBA champion will talk to anybody on the court.

Due to injuries, Ball has faced Green just eight times in his NBA career.

