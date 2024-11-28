Lonzo Ball’s Brutally Honest Message to Brother Goes Viral
The Ball brothers have been in the spotlight since their time at Chino Hills high school. While Lonzo Ball is still with the Chicago Bulls and LaMelo Ball is starring for the Charlotte Hornets, LiAngelo Ball never reached the NBA.
Getting a G League and Summer League opportunity with the Hornets, LiAngelo showed flashes of ability, but that did not translate to an NBA opportunity. Getting brutally honest with his brother during an episode of Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese’s podcast, Lonzo said LiAngelo should go oversees.
“I feel like the opportunity is not gonna be the same in the G League for him,” Lonzo said. “Just because of his process and how long it's been. Just being realistic. I'm his big brother, I gotta tell him the truth. You know what I'm saying? I think his path is overseas. He should have been overseas killing it."
LiAngelo made it clear he is still waiting for a G League opportunity, but at 26 years old, that may no longer be there for him.
Lonzo’s advice to his brother went viral on social media, tallying hundreds of thousands of views across several different posts. It will be interesting to see what direction LiAngelo takes his basketball career, but his older brother made it clear what he thinks should be the next step.
While the Ball brothers have never played together in the NBA, all three have found a lot of success in different ways.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls