Lonzo Ball's First Dunk in Three Years Goes Viral
Riding two consecutive wins, the Chicago Bulls went into Wednesday's matchup against the Washington Wizards certainly expecting to extend their win streak. Unfortunately for Chicago, they could not leave the nation's capital with a win.
The Wizards picked up their sixth win of the season on Wednesday, beating the Bulls by a surprising 18 points. Taking a loss to the Wizards is typically inexplicable, especially for this Bulls squad in the playoff hunt where every win matters.
While it was mostly a disappointing night for the Bulls, one highlight in particular should give Chicago fans a ton of hope moving forward. Bulls guard Lonzo Ball contributed 5 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals in Wednesday's loss, but slammed home his first dunk in three years.
Ball's first dunk in three years is a sign of hope for the point guard and Bulls organization.
Ball has had horrible injury luck throughout his eight-year NBA career. The 27-year-old point guard missed the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons entirely due to injury and has already missed 19 games this season.
Coming into the league as the second overall pick, Ball was viewed as a high-potential prospect and was certainly proving everyone right as an impressive defender and playmaker. Ball has battled through injuries but continues to show up on the court. If Ball can stay healthy, he will be a huge piece for the Bulls going forward.
