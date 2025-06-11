Lonzo Ball's Honest Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Statement Before Game 3
The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to face the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals tonight. After stealing Game 1 on the road, the Pacers were heavily outmatched in Game 2, losing 123-107. Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up an incredible 34 points, five rebounds, eight assists, and four steals.
Gilgeous-Alexander, the league MVP, has dominated with a 68-win Thunder squad throughout the entire season. Oklahoma City has heavy momentum heading into Game 3.
Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball went on his show, What An Experience, to discuss the NBA Finals and Gilgeous-Alexander. Ball believes the 26-year-old deserves his MVP award after debate on whether or not it should've been him or Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.
"Shai would have gotten my vote if I voted for MVP," Ball said. "It has to be the best player on the best team."
Gilgeous-Alexander and Oklahoma City took down Jokic in the second round of the playoffs, defeating the Nuggets in seven games. However, during the regular season, Jokic had plenty of momentum toward his fourth-career MVP, averaging 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists. Denver went 50-32.
Many who argue Jokic to have been the MVP say that he is more valuable to his team than Gilgeous-Alexander. They also acknowledge that he is just the third player behind Russell Westbrook and Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double in a season. Ball seems to use the argument that the best player on the best team deserves the award.
