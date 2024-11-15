Lonzo Ball’s Injury Status for Bulls-Cavaliers
The Chicago Bulls are back in action on Friday night against the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers. Picking up an impressive win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday, the Bulls are looking to carry that momentum into Cleveland where they will face a 13-0 Cavaliers team.
Zach LaVine led the way for Chicago in the win over New York, scoring a team-high 31 points. It has been a strong start to the season for LaVine who has needed to take on a large responsibility for this Bulls group.
In addition to the strong play from LaVine so far this season, the Bulls got three encouraging games from Lonzo Ball after he had missed the previous two seasons due to injury. While Ball is no longer dealing with knee issues, he is currently sidelined with a wrist injury. Chicago has announced its injury report for Friday night’s game against the Cavaliers, and Ball has again been ruled out.
K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports News revealed the latest on Ball with an update on Wednesday:
“Billy Donovan said Lonzo Ball was targeting Friday or Sunday for his return. While Donovan didn’t rule it out, he did say it may be optimistic. Ball hasn’t done much other than dribbling to this point.”
Ball was seed at Madison Square Garden getting work in before the Knicks-Bulls game, which is a good sign that he is progressing towards a return. For now, the 6-foot-6 guard remains sidelined.
