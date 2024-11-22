Bulls News

Lonzo Ball's Injury Status for Bulls-Hawks

The Chicago Bulls have released their injury report against the Atlanta Hawks.

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) warms up before a NBA game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at United Center.
The Chicago Bulls are 6-10 through their first 16 games. This is about the range many expected them to be in, as they have not fully torn town their roster, but are amid a rebuild after parting ways with key players over the summer.

One veteran who remains in Chicago is former second overall pick Lonzo Ball. The 6-foot-6 guard missed the last two seasons due to injury, but returned on opening night this year. Playing just three games, Ball is again sidelined.

Dealing with a wrist sprain, Ball has been trying to work his way back, but remains out for Friday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, per the official injury report.

A solid two-way guard at his peak, Ball could knock down shots, make plays, and defend at a high level. It has been a while since NBA fans have seen that version of Ball, but the Bulls are hopeful he can regain some of that form this season.

Atlanta is coming off a blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. With a 7-9 record through 16 games, the Hawks are one game better than the Bulls in the Eastern Conference standings.

This should be a good game between two teams who are looking to remain competitive in the early stages of this season. The Bulls and Hawks will begin play at 8:00 PM ET.

