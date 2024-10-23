Lonzo Ball's Injury Status for Bulls vs Pelicans Revealed
The Chicago Bulls look to start this 2024-2025 NBA season on a high note against the New Orleans Pelicans tonight. Fans haven't been alone in anticipating the return of Lonzo Ball into the lineup, but his teammates and coaches have been just as eager to get the versatile guard back into their lineup.
Lonzo Ball has been absent from the lineup for over 1,000 days due to devastating injuries. However, Bulls Fans will no longer need to hold their breath to see him on the court. Ball will make his regular-season debut tonight. Ball is officially listed as available with left knee surgery injury management.
It was revealed by Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan that Ball will be limited to 14-16 minutes tonight. Even though Ball won't be playing with a full minutes capacity, it's still a great step in the right direction.
In the 2021-2022 season Lonzo was averaging 13.0 points, 5.1 steals, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game on 42/42/75 shooting splits from the field before he went down with an injury.
It's clear to see why fans are excited to get him back into the rotation as his play will only help elevate the play of his teammates. The Bulls finished last season with a record of 39-43 placing them in the play-in tournament.
The Chicago Bulls and Lonzo Ball will be making their regular season debut against the New Orleans Pelicans 8:00 p.m. EST.
