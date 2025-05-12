Lonzo Ball Sends Message to Chicago Bulls Rookie
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery is on Monday night, where the top 14 picks of the draft will be decided. Last season, the Chicago Bulls landed the 11th pick in the draft and selected 6-foot-10 forward Matas Buzelis out of G League Ignite.
Now, a year later, the young forward will be representing the Bulls at the lottery.
The Bulls announced on Monday that Matas Buzelis would be their Lottery Representative, as the talented rookie will come full circle just one season after Chicago selected him with their 2024 lottery pick.
The Bulls are certainly hoping Buzelis can bring the franchise some good luck at the lottery as their representative, including standout teammate Lonzo Ball. Ball took to his Instagram story to send a message to Buzelis following the news that he would be Chicago's Lottery Representative.
"Yeah Mat! Get up bird," Ball posted on Instagram.
Buzelis averaged 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in his rookie year, but shined when given the opportunity. In ten games in which he played 30+ minutes, Buzelis averaged 18.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field and 42.1% from three-point range. Now, the Bulls will look to find another young stud to pair with him.
Before arriving at the lottery, Buzelis sent a message on the Chicago Bulls' X account.
"What's up guys it's Matas. Checking in with y'all. Wish us luck at the draft lottery today," Buzelis said. "Six o'clock. Tune in."
The Bulls are certainly looking to get lucky on Monday night, but regardless, having a lottery pick to add to their solid young core will be great for Chicago.