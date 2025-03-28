Lonzo Ball Sends Message to Josh Giddey After Historic Lakers Game
The Chicago Bulls hosted the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, looking to pull off the regular season series sweep for the first time since the 2021-22 season. After blowing out the Lakers on their home floor in the prior contest, Thursday's game came down the wire and ended dramatically.
Chicago entered the fourth quarter down 16 points and trailed by five points with 12.1 seconds remaining in the game. However, the Bulls made five straight shots from behind the arc and capped it off with a 46-foot half-court shot from Josh Giddey to secure the 119-117 win. In a historic performance by Giddey, teammate Lonzo Ball shared his reaction.
"The Great White ‼️🦈," Ball shared to his Instagram story in reaction to Giddey's performance. On top of the wild half-court game-winner, Giddey finished Thursday's win with 25 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists for the Bulls.
It's been a dominant stretch of play for Giddey since the All-Star break; he has improved his averages in that stretch to 22.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game while shooting 51.7% from beyond the arc. In the final year of his contract, his recent play will raise his demands for his next deal.
On a four-game winning streak and winners of eight of their last 10, the Bulls will be looking ahead to their Saturday night home contest against the Dallas Mavericks, tipping-off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
