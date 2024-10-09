Lonzo Ball's Chicago Bulls Return Delayed by Unexpected Illness
Chicago Bulls fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Lonzo Ball since January 14, 2022. It's been over two years since Ball has played for the team, but fans will have to wait just a little bit longer.
While many expected Ball's knee to be the reason why he missed the team's preseason opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, it seems like that wasn't the case.
According to a report from Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Lonzo Ball missed the opener because he was actually sick with COVID-19. The sickness took a lot out of Ball, leaving him a bit behind on the conditioning side.
“I think in talking to medical and even my conversations with him, I think there’s still a period of him getting his strength back,” coach Billy Donovan said after the game. “Probably lost out on working out for more than a week (with Covid). Lost some weight, lost some strength. We’re going to be cautious with the buildup."
Even though Ball missed the preseason opener, Bulls coach Billy Donovan fully anticipates him joining at some point. While it doesn't sound like good news, it's still fortunate to hear that the knee didn't suffer any type of setback.
“I fully anticipate him playing at some point in the preseason games, but I think it’s going to be based on more practices, load (management), where he’s at physically," Donovan said. Right now, the best decision with where he’s at is just continue to try and build him up.”
The Chicago Bulls defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-112 on Tuesday night and have the Memphis Grizzlies next on Saturday.
