Lonzo Ball’s Honest Statement After Incredible Two Games in Injury Return
The Chicago Bulls faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in their preseason finale tonight, but the bigger story was that it was Lonzo Ball's second NBA game after a two-season absence.
Many had questioned how Ball would look in his second game back and if his knee would flare up, but that didn't seem to be the case at all. In 15 minutes of play, Lonzo Ball put up 11 points, 3 assists, and 3 rebounds on 44% shooting from the field.
After the game, Ball mentioned that he's been pain-free for the second straight game. Even with how well he's been playing, Ball doesn't believe his play has surpassed his expectations.
"To be honest, no," Ball said. "I put a lot of work in playing over the summer, getting a feel. All that repetition and work is paying off."
Lonzo Ball's return thus far has been better than anything the Chicago Bulls could have ever hoped to be. Even though he's on a minutes restriction, it's very clear that Ball is NBA-ready and prepared to positively impact the game of basketball for the Chicago Bulls.
The Chicago Bulls still have a major logjam at the guard position and will have a plethora of roster issues to figure out as the season progresses. On October 23, the Bulls open their season against the New Orleans Pelicans in a game that will feature some of the best young talent in the league.
