Lonzo Ball's Injury Status for Chicago Bulls vs Memphis Grizzlies
The Chicago Bulls face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in what should be a very exciting game headlined by two athletic point guards in Ja Morant and Zach LaVine. For Chicago to win the game though, they'll need to be as healthy as possible.
While Ball finally returned to play basketball this season, he still isn't cleared to play full minutes. As such, Ball has been unavailable to play in back-to-backs, like Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Chicago Bulls have officially listed Lonzo Ball as available against the Memphis Grizzlies. He is listed with left knee surgery injury management.
Lonzo Ball's last game was on October 26 against the Oklahoma City Thunder where he put up 3 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist on 16.7% shooting from the field. It's the first game where Ball has truly strurggled on the court.
In two games with the Chicago Bulls, Lonzo Ball is averaging 4.0 points, 3.5. rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 30% shooting from the field. He's only averaging 14.5 minutes a game, but that will increase as the season goes on.
Lonzo Ball is 8-2 against the Memphis Grizzlies in his 10 career games. He hasn't played a game against the Grizzlies since May 10, 2021, when he was a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
