Los Angeles Lakers Looking to Reunite With Fan Favorite Lonzo Ball
In 2017, Los Angeles Lakers fans rejoiced as they believed they landed their point guard of the future and a potential Lakers great when they selected UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball second-overall. While they ended up passing on three-time All-NBA First Team forward Jayson Tatum, Ball's electric season with the Bruins led many to believe he could be a face of the league.
Flash forward to 2025, Ball has since moved to his second team since being traded out of Los Angeles in a deal to land Anthony Davis back in 2019. As the Lakers evaluate their current roster and look towards potentially adding another piece to their rotation, they find themselves being linked with a homecoming to their once-promising young guard.
With the Chicago Bulls having no desire to contend for the playoffs this season due to the protections on their 2025 first-round pick, they are now linked in a move to send Ball back to the Lakers ahead of the February deadline.
Senior writer Jovan Buha of The Athletic recently spoke about this rumor, saying the following:
"I think Lonzo is someone that's going to be on their radar, and I think depending on the price if you could get him for a second or two seconds, I think that's an interesting swing, and also someone with that 6'6" frame that could potentially I think be similar to Bruce Brown, check a couple boxes," Jovan said. "He's bulked up a little bit throughout his career, so he can guard twos and even some smaller threes and potentially be part of a one-through-three switching scheme. And then offensively I think especially coming off the bench as a secondary ball-handler, playmaker and also a spot-up shooter, I think he's someone who's an interesting gamble for them."
Ball currently is in the final year of his contract making $21.3 million, which would require the Lakers to use a combination of players like Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent to match the salaries.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls