Luka Doncic's Honest Statement Before Lakers-Bulls Game
On Saturday night, the Chicago Bulls embarrassed the Los Angeles Lakers in a historic fashion.
With the Lakers returning at full strength, no one expected the shorthanded Bulls to decimate them 146-115. However, it seems like returning at full strength has come with an acclimation period for the Los Angeles Lakers.
After the Lakers miraculously defeated the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, Luka Doncic spoke about his on-court chemistry playing with both LeBron James and Austin Reaves - something he hasn't had to do in nearly a month with LeBron injured.
"I think for me, there's still a lot of work to do. Just trying to understand what the guys like, what those two guys want. AR and LeBron have been playing like three or four years together, so they know each other a little bit more. So, that's gonna take a little bit of time. I gotta watch film and adapt to that situatuion though."
If there's one team that could prepare the Lakers for the Chicago Bulls, it's the Indiana Pacers. Indiana's fast-paced offense will be a prelude to what the Bulls will do to the Lakers again on Thursday night.
Even though Chicago has a record of 32-40, they've been playing really great basketball as of late. With the Lakers on the second night of a back-to-back, Chicago has a chance to catch them by surprise again.
The Chicago Bulls face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:00 p.m. EST on Thursday.
