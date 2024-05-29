Major Andrew Wiggins to Chicago Bulls Trade Idea Proposed
The Golden State Warriors are widely expected to pursue an Andrew Wiggins trade this summer. While Wiggins was a huge piece to Golden State’s 2022 championship, he has regressed since then, and is no longer in ideal fit on this roster.
With his $26.3M salary next season, Wiggins' contract could be used in a trade that brings back an impactful player for Golden State, which is another reason why he is expected to be dealt.
In a recent trade idea from Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, a deal between Golden State and the Chicago Bulls was proposed. In this hypothetical trade, the Warriors send Wiggins, their 52nd overall pick in this year‘s draft, and a 2026 first round pick to Chicago in exchange for Nikola Vucevic and Alex Caruso.
Adding Caruso would certainly help Golden State’s, inconsistent defense, but the Vucevic fit is more complicated. A stretch-five in theory, Vucevic shot just 29.4% from deep last season, and is not a good defender. While Golden State has had success at times pairing Draymond Green with another non-shooter in the front court, it has usually been a player who is better defensively than Vucevic.
If Vucevic can get closer to the 40.0% from deep he shot in 2021, he would be a very interesting target for Golden State. That said, a career 34.1% three-point shooter, Vucevic is not as much of a threat from deep as some may think. Paired with his defensive issues, this doesn’t seem like the type of player Golden State needs right now.
