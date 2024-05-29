Bulls News

Major Andrew Wiggins to Chicago Bulls Trade Idea Proposed

The Golden State Warriors could trade Andrew Wiggins this summer

The Golden State Warriors are widely expected to pursue an Andrew Wiggins trade this summer. While Wiggins was a huge piece to Golden State’s 2022 championship, he has regressed since then, and is no longer in ideal fit on this roster. 

With his $26.3M salary next season, Wiggins' contract could be used in a trade that brings back an impactful player for Golden State, which is another reason why he is expected to be dealt.

In a recent trade idea from Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, a deal between Golden State and the Chicago Bulls was proposed. In this hypothetical trade, the Warriors send Wiggins, their 52nd overall pick in this year‘s draft, and a 2026 first round pick to Chicago in exchange for Nikola Vucevic and Alex Caruso. 

Adding Caruso would certainly help Golden State’s, inconsistent defense, but the Vucevic fit is more complicated. A stretch-five in theory, Vucevic shot just 29.4% from deep last season, and is not a good defender. While Golden State has had success at times pairing Draymond Green with another non-shooter in the front court, it has usually been a player who is better defensively than Vucevic.

If Vucevic can get closer to the 40.0% from deep he shot in 2021, he would be a very interesting target for Golden State. That said, a career 34.1% three-point shooter, Vucevic is not as much of a threat from deep as some may think. Paired with his defensive issues, this doesn’t seem like the type of player Golden State needs right now. 

