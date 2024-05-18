Major Ben Simmons to Chicago Bulls Trade Idea Proposed
The Chicago Bulls have a lot of decisions to make this summer. Stuck in mediocrity for several years, the Bulls seem to be going nowhere with this current roster. While many believe the Bulls should blow it up and rebuild, it is often easier said than done, especially when trying to trade certain contracts that are not wanted anywhere else.
In a recent article, Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes proposed a hypothetical Ben Simmons to Chicago trade. The deal would send Simmons, a 2027 first-round pick (via PHI; top-8 protected) and a 2027 first-round pick (via PHX; lottery protected) to Chicago for Zach LaVine.
In his explanation for this deal, Hughes wrote, “Chicago can onboard his expiring $40.3 million contract with a couple of protected picks attached and bask in its newfound optionality. This assumes the Bulls will also deal away Nikola Vučević, Alex Caruso and anything else that isn't bolted down or named Coby White. Brooklyn could even flip LaVine next year or the one after to recoup the picks it spent to dump Simmons, and everyone leaves the exchange satisfied.”
Simmons has been unable to stay on the floor for the last several seasons, which has become a big story. While a new home would likely not be the difference between Simmons playing and being injured again, it certainly could not make things much worse than they’ve been.
