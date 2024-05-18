Bulls News

Major Ben Simmons to Chicago Bulls Trade Idea Proposed

Could the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets make this trade?

Joey Linn

Jan 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) handles the basketball in
Jan 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) handles the basketball in / Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls have a lot of decisions to make this summer. Stuck in mediocrity for several years, the Bulls seem to be going nowhere with this current roster. While many believe the Bulls should blow it up and rebuild, it is often easier said than done, especially when trying to trade certain contracts that are not wanted anywhere else.

In a recent article, Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes proposed a hypothetical Ben Simmons to Chicago trade. The deal would send Simmons, a 2027 first-round pick (via PHI; top-8 protected) and a 2027 first-round pick (via PHX; lottery protected) to Chicago for Zach LaVine.

In his explanation for this deal, Hughes wrote, “Chicago can onboard his expiring $40.3 million contract with a couple of protected picks attached and bask in its newfound optionality. This assumes the Bulls will also deal away Nikola Vučević, Alex Caruso and anything else that isn't bolted down or named Coby White. Brooklyn could even flip LaVine next year or the one after to recoup the picks it spent to dump Simmons, and everyone leaves the exchange satisfied.”

Simmons has been unable to stay on the floor for the last several seasons, which has become a big story. While a new home would likely not be the difference between Simmons playing and being injured again, it certainly could not make things much worse than they’ve been. 

Related Articles

JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement

Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan

Major Zach LaVine to Lakers Trade Idea Proposed

Published |Modified
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.