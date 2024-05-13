Major Chicago Bulls Free Agency News Revealed
The Chicago Bulls are going to be one of the more fascinating teams to watch during this upcoming offseason. The team could either blow everything up with all three of their stars or choose to run things back again. Based on early reports, the Bulls are looking back to bring at least one of their stars.
According to Michael Scotto of Hoopshype, the Chicago Bulls are looking to re-sign 6x NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan to another deal.
“The belief around the league is DeRozan will ultimately re-sign with the Bulls, given the team’s continued desire to compete, his role, and Chicago’s willingness to pay him," Scotto said.
Last season, DeRozan averaged 24.0 points, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals on 48/33/85. Since arriving to the Chicago Bulls during the 2021-22 NBA season, DeRozan's career has been rejuvenated after struggling with the Spurs for three seasons. As a member of the Bulls, he's been one of the most clutch and dependable players in the league. Unfortunately, as time goes on, it feels like Zach LaVine may be the odd one out of the group.
During the 2023-24 NBA season, DeMar DeRozan was earning $28,600,000. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent this season, but after this potential update, it seems like fans should expect to have him off the market soon.
