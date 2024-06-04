Major Chicago Bulls News Announced
The era of NBC Sports Chicago is officially over, and the Chicago Bulls have a new home Chicago Sports Network (CHSN).
The new network will officially launch in October and will broadcast Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox, and Chicago Blackhawks games. According to a news release, the network will have 24/7 multisport programming and air over 300 games a year. NBC Sports Chicago officially made a statement on losing the rights to all three teams.
“We thank the White Sox, Bulls, and Blackhawks for the long and collaborative partnership on NBC Sports Chicago,” according to a statement. “We look forward to producing quality coverage of the teams through the remainder of our partnership, along with continuing our extensive coverage of every local pro team in town on NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago.”
Teams have been switching their broadcasting partners a lot recently, and the Chicago Bulls are the latest to do so.
In a statement, president of the network Jason Coyle said, "As we set out to design the network, we began and ended every discussion with the simple question: What is best for our fans? What is the best approach to distribution? How can we push the limits of both in-game and studio production? We plan to serve our fans on as many platforms and in as many markets as our rights allow.”
It's a new era for Chicago sports fans, and it's coming very soon.
